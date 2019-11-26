Essequibo Coast salesman robbed, shot

A forty-year-old salesman of Perseverance village on the Essequibo Coast sustained a gunshot injury to his hip following a robbery on Monday night.

Injured is Karan Persaud.

Reports are that Persaud was shot around 20:10 hours Monday night at Zorg Market Dam.

According to reports, Persaud went to a businessman’s home to drop off some cash when he was confronted by an unidentifiable male who was clad in black.

The bandit, who was armed with a handgun, demanded the plastic bag in which the salesman was carrying the money. The sales clerk handed over the bag to the bandit who fired his gun in Persaud’s direction as he fled.

He was hit in his side and he collapsed shortly after.The victim was then rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital by the businessman, who is his uncle, and he was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for surgery. His condition was listed as stable.

Police visited the scene of the robbery and has since commenced an investigation in the incident.

Meanwhile, in light in Monday night’s robbery, residents of Zorg are calling on “G” Division of the Guyana Police Force to carry out patrols in the area as they noted that many businesses operate in the area.

(Indrawattie Natram)