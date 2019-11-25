Busy weekend for Ramdhani siblings at 2019-2020 ACAC tournament

IT was a busy weekend for Guyana’s top male and female players – Narayan Ramdhani and Priyanna Ramdhani – as the pair participated in the 2019-2020 ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference) Tournament held in Olds Alberta, Canada.

The Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference is the governing body for collegiate sports in Alberta, Canada. It was founded in 1964.

Narayan Ramdhani, playing for the Kings University Eagles, won the second place in the Men’s singles and fifth place in the Mix doubles.

Priyanna Ramdhani, playing for the Olds College Broncos, won the third place in Women singles and seventh place in the Mix doubles.

Both players performed very competitively and is the first time in their Badminton career that they played against each other since they attend different University and College. On Court, the Shuttle comes first so they had no problems giving their all.

The Results are as Follow:

Men Singles– Narayan Ramdhani (Kings Eagles)

Quarter-Finals: defeated John Li (Nait) 21-13, 21-17

Semi-Finals: defeated Tayler Walsh (Nait) 21-15, 21-17

Finals: Lost to Nicholas Pittman (Concordia) 19-21, 21-13, 16-21

Ladies Singles– Priyanna Ramdhani (Olds Broncos)

Quarter-Finals: defeated Connie Juang (Nait) 21-10, 21-18

Semi-Finals: lost to Johnna Rymes (Concordia) 17-21, 7-21

Third Place: defeated Abby Leddis (Kings) 21-17, 21-18

Mix Doubles: 5th Place: Semi-Finals – Narayan Ramdhani and Abby Leddis (Kings) defeated Priyanna Ramdhani & Troy Morgan (Olds) 21-15, 21-16

Finals: Narayan Ramdhani and Abby Leddis (Kings) defeated Rylan Head & Jenna Kardos (Olds) 21-6, 21-9

Mixed Doubles: 7th Place Priyanna Ramdhani and Troy Morgan (Olds) defeated Fits Galang and Erica Jorgensen (Kings) 21-12, 21-13