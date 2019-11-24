…Sparta Boss, Gold is Money through to ‘KO’ stage

SPARTA Boss, Gold is Money, Rio All-Stars, Leopold Street and Bent Street earned elimination berths in the Inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Sparta Boss downed Alexander Village 3-1. Gregory Richardson, Ryan Hackett and Nicholas MacArthur scored in the fifth, seventh and 11th minutes, respectively,

For the loser, Kacey John scored in the eighth minute. Similarly, Gold is Money sneaked past Sophia 1-0. Josiah Charles netted in the eighth minute.

Meanwhile, Rio All-Stars blanked Spot-7 by a 5-0 scoreline. Kelsey Benjamin netted a double in the sixth and 12th minute while Job Caesar, Jermin Junior and Andrew Murray scored in the ninth, 16th and 18th minutes, respectively.

Leopold Street dismissed Ol Skool 5-1. Dorwin George scored a hat trick in the eighth, ninth and 18th minutes, while Mark Jhalu and Darren Benjamin scored in the fourth and seventh minutes, respectively. For the loser, Timothy Thomas netted in the 13th minute.

Bent Street crushed BV 5-0. Colin Nelson smashed a helmet-trick in the fifth, seventh, 12th and 16th minutes, while Pernell Schultz netted in the ninth minute.

In other results, Albouystown crushed Stabroek Ballers 4-1 while Gaza Squad and Island All-Stars battled to a 1-1 draw.

The tournament continues on Thursday at the same venue.