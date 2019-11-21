Bisram remanded to prison on murder charge

Hours after he was extradited from the United States, Guyanese Marcus Bisram was on Thursday afternoon remanded to the Camp Street prison for the November 2016 murder of Corentyne carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Bisram, who was hauled before Magistrate Renita Singh in shackles and under heavy police guard, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which read that on November 1,2016, he coerced,procured and commanded several persons namely, Deodatt Datt,Nyron Yacoob,Radesh Motie,Harripaul Parasram and Orlando Dickie to murder the 26-year-old Narinedatt.

The accused, who wore a smile as he was led to the courtroom, was represented by attorneys Sanjeev Datadin and Dexter Todd.The case will call again on December 2,2019.

Bisram who holds dual citizenship, became a person of interest to the police after they began investigating the death o Narinedatt, a father of two.

His body was found around 03:30hrs on Tuesday November 01, 2016 on the Number 70 Public Road, East Corentyne, Berbice ; his death was initially reported as a suspected hit-and-run accident.It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt who objected to the latter’s advances.

Bisram had been fighting extradition to Guyana through several appeals which he exhausted two months ago.(Nafeeza Yahya)