President attends Joint Services games

President David Granger and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday declared open, the Annual Inter-Services Swimming and Athletics Championship at the Base Camp Ayanganna Playfield.

In his brief address to the members of the Joint Services, the Head of State said that while the championship will bring rivalry, it is his fervent hope that it also promotes cooperation and collaboration between the Army, Police, Fire and Prison Services.

He further noted that as participants strive for excellence in their respective athletic fields, so too must they endeavor to be their best personally and professionally. Following the opening of the games, the Guyana Defence Force and Guyana Police Force were adjudged the first place winners for the March Pass while the Guyana Fire Service took third and the Guyana Prison Service came in at fourth place.