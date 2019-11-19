Cop, three others remanded for Matthews Ridge gold heist

A police constable and three other men were on Tuesday afternoon remanded to prison after they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and were charged for robbing a Brazilian businessman of a quantity of gold at Matthews Ridge, North West District two Mondays ago.

The men, Police Constable Kort Nedd, Ramesh Singh, Leron Campbell and Baldeo Francis, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and were charged with armed robbery.

According to the police facts presented in court, on November 11, 2019, at Matthews Ridge, North West District , while being armed with dangerous weapons, the men robbed Jose Da Costa, property of Deonarine Sookram.

Reports are that last Monday, around 13:00hrs the armed men robbed the businessman and his workers as the latter headed to the Matthew’s Ridge airstrip.The armed bandits emerged from the bushes and committed the daring robbery.

Two of the suspects were apprehended at around 09.00 hrs the following day in a vehicle at Arakaka, another mining area in the Matarkai sub-region.

Police said that a quantity of raw gold, suspected to be part of the loot, was recovered.

The suspects reportedly led police to a location where the investigators recovered an AK-47 assault rifle with magazines; two 9mm handguns with magazines; a camouflage jacket and a Global Positioning System (GPS) device.