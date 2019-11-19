CANU officer shot during operation off Mahaica

A Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officer was injured during an exchange of gunfire with smugglers in the Mahaica Creek area on Monday night.

Reports are that during a multi-agency operation, involving enforcement officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), CANU and the Guyana Police Force, ranks encountered a vessel whose occupants opened fire on the lawmen.The injured CANU officer is hospitalised in a stable condition.

During the operation on Monday night, the smugglers retreated, leaving behind a boat laden with items including chicken and Corona beer among other beverages.The boat is said to be operated by a well-known Mahaica smuggler called ‘Harry’ who operates a business at Helena #Two, close to the market.

A source on the ground reported that Harry has had many run-ins with the authorities over contraband items and even opened fire on the lawmen during previous operations.

During last evening’s operations, the boat was pulled in and moored at the koker at the Hope Canal as the authorities investigate the matter.

(Leroy Smith)