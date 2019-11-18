Woodpecker Products supports Guyana Sports Shooting Federation

WOODPECKER Products, located at Lot 40, Fourth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, is undoubtedly an invaluable entity in the sporting world. Owner and Managing Director, Luana Fernandes, was highly commended for once again generously donating to the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation.

At a recent meeting at the familiar sport store, Director of the Foundation, Andrew Phang, received from representative of Woodpecker products, Maria Samaroo, a cheque and expressed thanks for the support Woodpecker Products has given to local sport shooting.

Also present was Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, who thanked Fernandes and her supportive family members who have all excelled in various sporting disciplines and recognise what it takes for sports to move forward in Guyana.

Persaud-McKinnon commended the family and spoke highly of the encouragement and support for sport Mrs. Fernandes continuously gives and is hopeful that other businesses in Guyana will emulate Woodpecker Products by making similar contributions to sports.