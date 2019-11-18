Corentyne dominate Cycling Championships at ‘Nationals’

-Males win all three champion boys’ titles

By Faizool Deo

A DOMINANT performance by the male cyclists from Corentyne, District Six, propelled them to an emphatic victory in the Cycling Championships, yesterday, at the Inner Circuit of the National Park on day two of the 59th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships.

Although 15-year-old Corentyne Comprehensive High School student, Rosheka Crawford, was outstanding for the defending champions in the U-16 division, her male teammates carried the side to victory.

The trio of Joshon Campbell, Mario Washington and Ajay Gopilall finished as age division champions in the U-14, the U-16 and the Open categories respectively, which pushed the winners to a 51-point victory over rivals, Upper Demerara-Kwakwani. Last year, only eight points had separated the sides.

This year, Corentyne amassed 288 points, while District 10 finished on 237 points. Third place went to District 15– New Amsterdam (150 points), while Bartica finished just behind in fourth place on 147 points.

District 11, North Georgetown, and District 13, South Georgetown, were tied for fifth on 101 points, while West Demerara finished seventh on 70 points.

District Five– West Coast Berbice, ended on 57 points; District 12– East Georgetown on 50 points; District 14– East Bank Demerara on 39 points; District eight– Potaro-Siparuni on 36 points, District 4– East Coast Demerara on 23 points and District Two– Essequibo Coast-Pomeroon on 21 points.

Neither North West nor the Rupununi managed to score a point at the event.

Manager of District Six Cycling team, Karl Vanier was “overjoyed, elated and ecstatic” with the win.

He credited the cycling programme in Berbice for the dominance of the side.

“There are regular races in Berbice and everybody wants to be champions. They want to do well; The guys are pushing each other, so there are keen rivalry in the team.”

Vanier added that many of the girls do not have their personal cycles, which had hinder their training leading up to the championships.

He also credited many of the shops and cycling enthusiasts, including former National cyclist, Wilbert Benjamin, of the Benjamin Sports Store, for their contribution to the youths in the sport.

Mary Lyken from District 10, finished with two wins in the U-14 division. She won the 400M and the 800M. Also finishing with two victories in that division was District Seven’s T. McKenzie. The 13-year-old won the 1000M and the 2000M. Campbell finished with victories in the 1500M, the 2000M and the 3000M.

Meanwhile, Crawford, who won the 400M, the 800M and the 1000M races, was adjudged champion girl in the U-16 category. Washington, who was dominant in his U-16 divisions, won the 800M, the 1000M, and the 1500M, while his teammate, Jeremiah Joseph, won the 2000M and the 3000M.

Gopilall won the 5000M, the 3000M and the 2000M, while his teammate, Jameel Ross, who had won the 40K on Sunday, won the 800M and the 1000M.

District 13’s Alliea Alleyne, who finished on 36 points, managed to pip District 10’s Clivecia Spencer as champion girl in the open category. She finished first in the 1000M, first in 1500M and third in the 2000M and 3000M.

Spencer won the 3000M and the 2000M while she finished third in the 1500M.