Ali must apologise

–for his potential plan to disregard the CCJ’s presidential term-limit ruling

Dear Editor,

IT IS with great sadness that I wish to express my disgust for Mr. Irfaan Ali’s statements that he wishes to have Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo as his Vice-President.

A quick glance at the Guyana Constitution Chapter 1:10 Article 101.(1) states, “The President shall appoint an elected member of the National Assembly to be Prime Minister of Guyana. Provided that a person who is not eligible to be elected as President shall not be eligible for appointment as Prime Minister.”

Editor, the creators of our esteemed Constitution went to great lengths to imply that basically, once you’ve served two terms as President, you CANNOT serve again in the capacity as President, or hold any office which could eventually see you ascend to the office of President.

It is my humble view, based on our laws, our Constitution, and the rulings of the CCJ that the current Hon. Leader of The Opposition cannot run for the office of Minister, Prime Minister or Vice-President, because all these aforementioned posts can eventually act for the President in the event he dies, is out of the jurisdiction, or is unable to execute the office of President of Guyana.

Mr. Irfaan Ali is running for office of the President, and if this is his first action, to undermine the rulings of the CCJ and break the Constitution, then I think he is already losing the confidence of Guyana.

Mr. Ali, we demand an apology from you for your blatant potential disregard of the Constitution.

Yours,

Mr. J. Alonzo