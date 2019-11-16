Pakistan quicks frustrated after tour match draw

PAKISTAN’S raw pace attack have been given a wake-up call ahead of the Test series against Australia after struggling to fire against a youth-laden Cricket Australia XI outfit.

In reply to Pakistan’s 386-7 decl’d, the CA XI were reeling at 6-2 in the two-day tour match at the WACA Ground, after Mohammad Abbas and 19-year-old Muhammad Musa struck early yesterday in scorching heat.

But Pakistan struggled to make further inroads, with a 122-run stand between Jonathan Merlo (78) and Matthew Spoors (58) frustrating the visitors.

The CA XI outfit, featuring just five players with first-class experience, finished at 245-7, with the match ending in a draw.

Bradley Hope finished unbeaten on 50.

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq went off the field for treatment after jarring his neck while fielding a ball during the morning session.

Although the injury didn’t appear serious, he will be monitored ahead of the first Test, starting on Thursday at the Gabba.

Temperatures soared past 40 degrees yesterday, and Pakistan made the hottest of starts to the day after declaring on their overnight score.

Jake Carder fell for an 18-ball duck when he chopped Abbas onto his stumps.

And Jayden Goodwin made only six before he edged Musa behind, leaving the home side in early strife.

But the prospect of Pakistan ripping through the rest of the CA XI line-up was thwarted by fighting efforts from Merlo and Spoors.

The brave display was in stark contrast to the powerful Australia A outfit who were rolled by Pakistan for 122 earlier this week at Optus Stadium.

That performance sent a powerful message to Australia about the talent of Pakistan’s pace attack.

But they weren’t able to back it up, with a glut of wickets against the CA XI.

Naseem Shah, a young quick who had been likened to Dennis Lillee, unleashed some ferocious bouncers yesterday but wasn’t able to snare a wicket.

He finished with 0-58 from 12 overs.

Abbas (2-22 from 14 overs) was excellent, while Musa (2-32 from 14 overs) was economical.

Both Imran Khan, who snared 5-32 against Australia A, and 19-year-old Shaheen Afridi didn’t bowl in the second warm-up match.

Asad Shafiq’s unbeaten 101 was the highlight of day one, with teenage spinner Lloyd Pope (5-100) also impressing. (AAP)