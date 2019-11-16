Courts ushers in the festive season

THE annual Courts Christmas Tree Light Up attracted scores of children and their parents on Main Street, last evening. They were all happy and excited for the kick start of Christmas.

Programme hosts Calvin Burnette and Tamika Henry kept the crowd lively throughout the annual event.

The gathering was treated to cultural performances from the National School of Dance, Lerone Souvenir; Euphoria Dance Group and local singing sensation, Jumo Primo, who brought the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine into his performance.

While some were most excited to see the trees light up, others were more excited for the arrival of Santa and his team of characters.

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine did the illumination of the trees, then the entire crowd went in a happy uproar for the arrival of the truck filled with characters. The children flocked the stage and started dancing and playing in the confetti; everyone chimed in to enjoy the festive celebration.

The Christmas Three light up has become a tradition for many Guyanese families with thousands of persons coming to the event every year. Friends and family look forward to an evening of clean family fun and it is a major hit for the children who enjoy the show.

Interim Managing Director, Ann-Marie Waters, said that every year Courts selects eight charity groups from across Guyana and donates hundreds of gifts during this season.

Additionally, the company spreads love, joy and peace to its valued customers through its annual road show. This year, the road show will begin today and culminate on November 25.