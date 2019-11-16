Cannot be business as usual

— Dr Bynoe tell private sector representatives

DIRECTOR, Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe, on Friday, told representatives of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) that as preparations move steadily apace for first oil, there is urgent need to change the way business is done in Guyana in order to extract the maximum value from this resource.

The director made these statements during an engagement with representatives of the PSC, which was themed “Preparing Guyanese businesses to meet the demand of the oil and gas industry”.

Dr. Bynoe noted that it is essential to have a full appreciation of what the emergent sector will bring; to prepare; research and share information so that the nation is not left behind as it enters this “very complex” global industry.

“We cannot still continue to do business in a manner as though we are operating in the 19th or 20th century. We are entering a very challenging time and it is essential that we also be cognisant of what these challenges are. Understanding that partnerships are vital… between government and the private sector. This has to be founded on mutual respect and continuous engagement,” he said.

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee; PSC Chairman, Ramesh Dookhoo; GAICO Construction and General Services, Managing Director, Komal Singh; CGX Energy Incorporated, Executive Director, Professor Suresh Narine; representatives from Totaltec Oilfield Services and other oil and gas companies also attended the forum, which was hosted at the Duke Lodge, Kingston. (Ministry of the Presidency)