Meet the Miss Berbice 2019 contestants

THE third annual Miss Berbice Pageant is set for Saturday November 30 at the Albion Sports Complex Ground on the Corentyne.

According to event coordinator Tracey Khan, this year’s pageant will be held in four segments, starting with the sashing ceremony. Over $500,000 in cash and prices will be up for grabs, she said.

DELEGATE 1:

NAME: Sunesha Lindanie Faith Murray, 18

OCCUPATION: Clerk/Accountant

PLATFORM: Raising awareness on racism

HOBBIES: Reading, dancing and exploring new places.

FAVOURITE QUOTE: “Winning isn’t all; it’s the lasting experience you gain.”

DELEGATE 2:

NAME: Sheleza Sattaur, 20

OCCUPATION: Aspiring Accountant

PLATFORM: Domestic Violence

HOBBIES: Drawing, painting, travelling.

FAVOURITE QUOTE: “Richness is not having many possessions, but being oneself.”

DELEGATE 3:

NAME: Shaquilla Sharpe, 24

OCCUPATION: Public Servant

HOBBIES: Reading, writing, dancing, meeting interesting people

FAVOURITE QUOTE: “Success is never a mistake, but the result of hard work, determination and dedication.”

DELEGATE 4:

NAME: Shmael King, 18

OCCUPATION: Aspiring Social Worker

PLATFORM: Identifying and dealing with depression in teens

HOBBIES: Writing poems and short stories, swimming, reading and acting.

FAVOURITE QUOTE: “What the mind of Man can conceive and believe, he can achieve.”

DELEGATE 5:

NAME: Annada Aaliyah, 17

OCCUPATION: Aspiring Accountant

PLATFORM: Eradicating Poverty

HOBBIES: Dancing, engaging in photographical activities, playing cricket, browsing the Internet, meeting new people, listening to music, cooking and helping the elderly.

FAVOURITE QUOTE: “Open your eyes, look within. Are you satisfied with the Life you’re living?”