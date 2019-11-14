Minister Broomes on ‘anti-suicide’ campaign at Linden schools

FOLLOWING reports that two students in Linden have committed suicide within the span of two weeks, Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency with responsibility for Youth Affairs, Simona Broomes, has launched an anti-suicide campaign in Linden as a means of empowering youths.

There were also reports of other suicide attempts among teens. Broomes was alerted about the issue by Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira. She initiated the process with a pastor, to participate in empowerment sessions with the youths.

On Wednesday, Broomes visited three schools in Linden: The New Silver City Secondary, the Wisburg Secondary and the Mackenzie High School, where she engaged students and teachers on the need to work together, so as to ensure the scourge of suicide is rooted out. The campaign was under the theme ‘ Suicide never, my life has purpose’.

The minister touched on several factors that can lead to suicide which include bullying, abuse, teenage pregnancy, financial challenges, among others, and gave anecdotes on how she would have dealt with experiencing some of the above, without attempting to kill her self. She urged the youths to believe in themselves and to don’t give up no matter what. “It is a sad reality, the state of affairs with Guyana’s youths, but who do we expect to change this sad affair…I believe in change, I believe and I know that you are a change and together, we are going to make a difference starting with the school in the community, and as we spread across Guyana,” she said.

The youths were encouraged also, to play a role in peer empowerment by not only understanding they are unique and have a purpose, but to ensure their peers feel that way as well. “You have purpose and killing yourself is not the answer, thinking about killing yourself is not the answer, the support is here.”

The minister then made a commitment to take Wisburg Secondary under her wings and to return to hold class sessions with the students. She urged the students to do some introspection and to remain humble and in times when persons may make them feel less, given their unfortunate circumstances, she reminded them that they are as smart and can excel as students from top-ranking high schools and should not allow any one else to tell them different.

Over at the Mackenzie High School, Broomes urged the students to continue along the path of success, not to give up or to give in to the pressure of quitting or taking their lives. She also made commitments to assist the students in any way possible. “I come to tell you that we are committed, that we are going to walk the walk with you, I come to tell you don’t give up. If someone is bullying you in the school, don’t give up. I want you to say I am not alone, we are not alone, you are not alone.”

Broomes reminded the students of how many success stories are coming out of their school and the town and alluded to the most recent JOF Haynes debating competition, of which MHS emerged winner.

At today’s schools’ interaction alone, Broomes said she was pulled aside by two students; one who told her she was raped and she’s finding it challenging to grapple with the situation, and the other who told her before the talk, he thought of suicide several times but now he feels his life has purpose. She took the numbers of several students, who opted to speak with her one-on-one, and Broomes said that her campaign will continue until the students receive the needed help that they seek. A group of Grade Nine students at Mackenzie High, related that there are many students who are experiencing personal problems at home and when they come to school, they are further bullied by their peers. They pleaded with the minister to continue the work she started to send a strong message particularly to bullies.