Workers of Troy Resources ‘fed up’

WORKERS of Troy Resources Guyana Inc. say they are frustrated and unsure about their future on the job as they are not hearing from any official of the company regarding the way forward.

Some of the workers believe that the issue has turned into a political game, and that former Chief Labour Officer under the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Government, Mohammed Akeel, is manipulating the situation.

The Guyana Chronicle was unsuccessful on Tuesday in its attempt to reach out to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ken Nilsson, for comment on the matter.

On November 5, the company sent out its latest memo to workers in which it said that the intention is to resume its operations as soon as possible but workers are calling for a definite timeline by which they can resume mining.

“It’s not the first time that we got that kind of news. We’ve been hearing about the resumption of work a while now, but with no timeline attached to it. The government gave the ok to resume long ago but the company keeps postponing it, so we don’t know where to turn,” an employee, who requested to remain anonymous, told the Guyana Chronicle.

This employee, along with two others, who were interviewed by the Guyana Chronicle recently, insisted that their identity not be mentioned because of the vindictive nature of the company. Company officials would often tell them to leave the job if they are unsatisfied with the conditions there, owing to the stack of applications that they have on hand.

SCARY MOMENTS

This particular worker had more than one close calls in the past and is thankful that they all occurred during the day shift so that he could have seen the danger and leave the site. Those working the night shift may not be as fortunate, he opined, as lighting sometimes come only from the equipment in use.

“Three guys nearly died a month before this latest incident, and the company didn’t want anyone to know about it. They don’t document the ‘near misses’ with the relevant authorities, and because of the high salaries that they offer, workers are scared to talk.

“I don’t care what the politicians do, but I need for Troy Resources to either let us return to work as soon as possible, or pay us off our benefits, so we can get back to earning for our families elsewhere,” the employee said.

A second worker expressed that he is not receiving any income at the moment even though he has his family to care for, along with bills and even loans that he has to pay.

“No one is telling us anything and the CEO doesn’t stick to his word, or when he is cornered, he says that’s not what he meant. I’m also worried he would pick himself up and leave the country without telling us anything.”

A third employee told the Guyana Chronicle that his life is at a standstill and he has others depending on him. “I owe people. I owe the bank. We are being dragged out so to speak. We do not know what’s next.”

ROGUE AGITATORS

Meanwhile, in its most recent memo to employees, Nilsson said going forward the company needs everyone on board without separate agendas.

“Unfortunately, we still have rogue agitators spreading rumours in the public domain and who have no knowledge, a poor understanding and a lack of facts. As a company and team, we need to avoid these people and set them straight… the bad mouthing by employees and others must stop if we are… to succeed.”

Nilsson said he would be able to make a decision on restarting in the near future, depending on clearance and issuing of some additional documentation.

“I know that most of our employees are hardworking, honest and genuine people, supporting Troy. However, some set themselves be to be envied by a vocal and sometimes threatening minority. For those that continually complain, please bear in mind your entitlement to find work somewhere else if you are not happy here,” Nilsson stated, adding: “In the end we are probably victims of an unstable social environment attacked by greedy and malicious people putting their own interests before those of Troy.”

He reminded workers of the fact that his company provides a modem camp with air-conditioned accommodations, sporting facilities, three hot meals daily and about the highest comparative salaries in Guyana. “Plus a salary increase of E1.5 per cent over the past three years. Add to this, an excellent 14 days on seven days of work roster with transport from Georgetown; a camp providing movies, adherence to local traditions and providing an employee area to have a beer and socialise at the end of the day.”

Nilsson said because the company provides so much to its employees, he feels some persons believe that the company is “soft target.” “What we need is open and genuine professional dealings with stakeholders based on truth and respect instead of bad mouthing, threats…and misrepresentation.”

It will soon be six weeks since the workers are off the job.