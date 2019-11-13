Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball championship to kick off November 22

THE official fixtures for the inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball championship, which is slated to commence at the National Gymnasium on Friday November 22nd, was released yesterday.

This was revealed by Dragon Stout Brand Manager, Jamal Baird, via an official media statement. He also disclosed that the event will be officially launched on Tuesday, November 19th, at the National Gymnasium from 11:00hrs.

Baird also confirmed that all systems are in place for the start of the tournament, adding, “The four-day elimination championship, which was scheduled to start on November 15th, has now been scheduled to start on November 22nd.

It will continue on November 29th and December 6th, with the final slated for December 13th. The overall objective of the tournament is to align the emerging brand with the grassroot movement.”

According to the correspondence, “Ansa McAl is pleased to be associated with yet another sporting event, specifically at the grassroots level. Having been a former player myself and a proud product of the ghetto that was given a chance, I’m am elated to stage the inaugural community cup under the prestige dark and smooth Dragon Stout brand which align and position to be a grassroot flag bearer.”

The release concluded, “The primary stimulus for staging this football event is to highlight and indicate Dragon Stout intended support for sports at grassroot and community level, hence there was no hesitation; and this is an alliance that I envision will continue for the foreseeable future. Given that it is a community-based initiative, it gives the urban community a chance to be seen and heard while having fun in a competitive but friendly environment.”

The winner of the event will collect $300,000 while the second, third and fourth place finishers will pocket $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

Complete Tournament Fixtures

Day-1 Round of 16– Nov 22nd

Section-A

(1) Sparta vs Showstoppers

(2) Tiger Bay vs Alex. Village

(3) Gold is Money vs Melanie-B

(4) Sophia vs Assassin Ballers

Section-B

(1) Bent Street vs Broad St

(2) Future Stars vs LA Ballers

(3) Back Circle vs Albouystown

(4) Leopold St vs Ansa All-Stars

Day-2 Quarterfinals-Nov 29th

Section-A

(5)-Winner (1) vs Winner (2)

(6)-Winner (3) vs Winner (4)

Section-B

(7)-Winner (1) vs Winner (2)

(8)-Winner (3) vs Winner (4)

Day-3 Semi-finals-December 6th

Section-A

(9)-Winner (5) vs Winner (6)

Section-B

(10)-Winner (7) vs Winner (8)

Day-4 Final-December 13th

Winner (9) vs Winner (10)

3rd Place

Loser (9) vs Loser (10)