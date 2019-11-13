BREAKING: $70,000 new minimum wage in the public service

…represents 9% increase-Minister Jordan

…official announcement on public servants pay hike on Thursday

…public servants will receive tax-free retroactive payments

The minimum basic salary in the public service will climb to $70,000 from $64,200, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan announced on Wednesday.

“I know that in any circumstances, that is a significant development,” Minister Jordan said on Wednesday on the National Communication Network’s programme ‘Insight.’

“I know the workers are going to be happy,” he said, adding that he will continue to ensure that the retroactive payments will be tax-free.

The Finance Minister’s annoucement came as a precursor of an official announcement on pay hikes for public servants. Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon is expected to make that announcement on Thursday.

As he spoke of the increases enabled by the APNU+AFC government since assuming office in May 2015, Minister Jordan said that effectively, between July 1, 2015 and January 1, 2019, the government has increased the minimum wage by more than 76%, a considerable increase, he noted.

Several days ago the Finance Minister, while speaking at a forum at Kwakwani, said that over the last four years, public servants have benefited from a more than 60 per cent increase in wages and salaries and more than 50 per cent increase in the minimum wage.

In 2018, government had approved increases for all public servants ranging from 0.5 per cent to 7 per cent. He had also presented a $300.7B budget for 2019, an increase of 12.6 per cent when compared with 2018.

Notwithstanding the challenges faced, the Finance Minister assured the residents that the future is bright for not only public servants but all Guyanese, with the Oil and Gas Industry on the horizon. In this regard, he urged the residents of Kwakwani and, by extension, all Guyanese not to be shortsighted, but to give the government a chance to finish the business of providing a better quality of life for them.