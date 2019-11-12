GGDMA Consulted on GGMC Restructuring

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association [GGDMA] has recently participated in consultations for the restructuring and reorganising of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and hopes to see its recommendations applied.

On Thursday November 7, 2019, the GGDMA was visited by officials from the Jamaican consultancy firm A-Z Consultants Inc. to give its position on the matter at hand which it believes is long overdue discussions.

In a release, the association stated that it welcomes the commencement of the much-needed process and hopes that the outcomes are positive as it relates to the restructuring and reorganising of the GGMC.

“Over the years, miners have been greatly affected by the many inefficiencies at the GGMC, which have caused a lot of grievances for miners as they conduct business daily at the commission,” the company stated.

“The GGDMA hopes that the recommendations of the consultants will be fully taken on board and reviewed fully and not be cherry-picked as was done in some cases in the past.”

The association also hopes that through the restructuring and reorganising miners can be better facilitated to conduct business in an efficient and effective business environment.