Peace, freedom worth fighting for – President Granger

GUYANA respects and is thankful for its men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of human dignity, social justice and freedom from all forms of oppression. This was the message of President David Granger as the country observed Remembrance Day on Sunday in homage to those who gave their lives in service to the Commonwealth during World Wars I and II.

The wreath-laying ceremony was held at the War Memorial/Cenotaph in Georgetown and was attended by several representatives of the government, the diplomatic corps, the Guyana Veterans Legion (GVL), law enforcement agencies and civil society.

In a brief address, the President said that Guyana is forever indebted to those who lost their lives in the wars for the cause of peace and freedom. Such acts, he underscored, have taught an indelible lesson to Guyanese of what it means to be selfless and in service for the greater good. “Their example strengthens our resolve to maintain our efforts for world peace with justice and prosperity for all peoples,” the President said.

He further urged: “Let’s remember also those Guyanese who, since Independence, have died in the service of our nation. Let us thank those who continue to defend our territory and our patrimony. We, the citizens of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on this solemn occasion rededicate ourselves to the search of peace and well-being of our beloved country.”

The Remembrance Day ceremony is held each year to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the two World Wars (1914-1918 and 1939-1945), so that the others left behind might live in peace.

Guyana has 11 surviving World War veterans and 13 widows. Seven World War II veterans from the GVL participated in the annual Remembrance Day Parade.

The parade included four platoons represented by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the City Constabulary, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and the St John’s Ambulance Brigade.

Guyana’s oldest World War II veteran is 100-year-old Benjamin Durant, who will celebrate his 101st birthday in the coming week. Other veterans include Leonard Grant, Gerald Stewart, and George McLennan.

Meanwhile, laying wreaths at the War Memorial were President Granger; Prime Minister (ag) and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan; Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West; President of the GVL, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) George Gomes; Commissioner of Police, Leslie James; Deputy Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore; Region Four Regional Vice-Chairman, Earl Lambert and several foreign heads of missions resident in Guyana.

Also in attendance were Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Karen Cummings; Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton; Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix and others.

During the event, several persons were seen wearing red poppies which are worn as a symbol of sacrifice and an emblem of remembrance for those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice in the two wars.

The poppy is a white flower, but this symbolic red flower represents the blood that stained the flowers on the battlefield during the First World War.

More than 65 million persons fought throughout World War I, which began in 1914 with the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand.

The war ended on November 11, 1918, when a general armistice was agreed to by both sides, and it is estimated that between 15 million and 19 million persons lost their lives during the period.

Meanwhile, World War II began when the Prime Minister of Britain Neville Chamberlain, declared war on Germany; it ended on May 8, 1945 when Germany’s surrender was accepted just after Adolf Hitler had committed suicide.