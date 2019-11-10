Robbers receive sound thrashing from Cotton Field residents

TWO young men received a sound trashing from residents of Cotton Field, Region Two, after they attempted to rob hot dog vendor, Johnathan Banarsee.

The men, who are now in police custody, have been identified as Camara Morrison, 19, and Norlando Brown, 27.

The incident occurred at around 21:00hrs on Friday. The two men were hauled from nearby trenches by villagers who then beat them.

According to Banarsee, he was approached by the two masked men, one of whom placed a knife to his neck and told him to sit on a nearby bench while the other was some distance away.

The suspect demanded cash and began to search his pants pocket, where he found G$200,000. The robber took the money and a handbag valued $2000 and ran towards the south side of the Cotton Field Public Road.

Cops at the Anna Regina Police Station were alerted as well as villagers, who managed to catch the men and hand them over to the police.

The police are investigating the robbery.