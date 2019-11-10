Road closure on Mandela Avenue, Marigold Street

THE Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to inform the public that the intersection at Mandela Avenue and Marigold Street, Georgetown, will be closed to traffic today.

The closure is to facilitate drainage construction works under the Sheriff Street/ Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project.

The intersection will be re-opened to traffic on Monday (November 11, 2019) at 06:00hrs.

Motorists wanting to access the closed section of Marigold Street from Mandela Avenue are being asked to use alternative routes during this period.

Meanwhile, pedestrians and motorists are reminded to exercise caution and observe all directional signs in the area.