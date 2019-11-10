Police find cocaine, ganja during Arakaka raid

Police have arrested an elderly man following a raid at Arakaka on Saturday during which they found a quantity of cocaine and cannabis.

In a release police said ranks in Region One acting on intelligence gathered went to the home of an Arakaka ,North West District resident and conducted a search during which they found a total of 566 grammes of suspected cannabis ,4.4 grams of suspected cocaine and a quantity of pills suspected to be ecstasy and ‘molly’ drugs. The 26-year-old suspect is being processed for court.