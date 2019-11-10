New ICT hub commissioned at Rose Hall Town

A NEW Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub was commissioned at Williamsburg, Rose Hall Town, East Berbice, Corentyne earlier in the

week, bringing the total number of hubs to 58 in Region Six.

The hub is equipped with nine computers and will include about 12 more in the future. Added to that, the building that housed the hub will be equipped with a library in the upper-flat and will host classes in phonics and literacy.

The hub was made possible by the organisation, Roots and friends of Rose Hall Town, which worked with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

NDMA manager for Community Development and Social Management, Edison

Jefford explained that government has recognised the importance of children having access to the Internet, especially to do their research.

He said more hubs will be established throughout Guyana. Thus far, a total of 200 hubs are fully functional in various communities across the nation.

In mid-November, he said the total of 70 hubs will be added to hinterland communities, free of cost. Many persons there have not benefitted from these services before.

Jefford commended the initiative by the Roots and Friends of Rose Hall

Town for their cooperation and collaboration in making the project a reality.

Town Clerk of Rose Hall Town, Natasha Griffith, described the hub as a timely initiative and called on youths of Rose Hall Town and surrounding communities to make full use of the facility.

“This venture will provide Internet access to students, residents who could not otherwise been able to afford access to the Internet. This will empower and assist our children in conducting research and be able to complete and submit on time their SBAs,” she said.

Tessa Fraser, vice-president of Roots and Friends of Rose Hall Town, said the organisation gets involved in projects that enhance and improve the lives of residents in the areas of education, health and social issues.

She also called on persons to support the ICT hub, give back to their communities and work on empowering the youths and residents of Rose Hall Town and surrounding communities.