Burn victims to return home after successful treatment

FOUR-YEAR-OLD Ghansham Sohan and his one-year-old brother, Besham Sohan, who were both severely burnt, will soon return to Guyana after being successfully treated in the US.

Eleven weeks after arriving in the USA for life-saving medical treatment, the brothers are now safe to return to their homeland, said the Saving Hands Emergency Aid Inc (SHEA) Foundation.

“The brothers received countless surgeries to combat their many injuries including skin grafts, and surgery to reopen Gansham’s mouth, which was closing due to his burns, and causing difficulties for him to eat… these brothers are true fighters and survivors,” said the foundation in a post on Facebook.

It was reported that the boys’ mother had lit some materials to drive away mosquitoes, but she turned away for a minute and her older son threw dry grass into the fire, causing it to flare up.

“It flared up and caught their clothes… they were badly burnt,” said a representative of SHEA, Sita Sugrim, in a past report. The family had rushed the children to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but the advanced medical treatment required, was not available there.

SHEA was called upon for assistance, and as such, funded and organised advanced medical treatment for the young brothers, who were critical.

Despite being cleared for travel now, the brothers will return to the US in the coming months for continued treatment. The foundation has called on persons to make a donation towards seeing the boys through the completion of the treatment.

Persons who are interested in donating can visit the following link https://savinghandsemergencyaid.org/Gansham-and-Beham-Sohan or contact SHEA on Facebook.

The foundation thanked the boys’ aunt, Lilowtie Goberdhan also known as “Debbie”, who selflessly put her life on hold to accompany the brothers and their mother for the duration of the treatment in the US.