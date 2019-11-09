Soldier drowns aback Camp Jaguar

A SOLDIER drowned aback the Medical Centre at Base Camp Jaguar, New River, Berbice on Thursday.

Dead is Lance Corporal, Dwayne Johnson. He was with eight other soldiers at the river when he went down, causing his colleagues to raise an alarm.

The Guyana Defence Force Headquarters immediately ordered the deployment of a team and reached out to members of the local Amerindian community to assist in the search.

The soldier’s family has since been informed of the incident and a Board of Inquiry has been convened to investigate the circumstances of his death.

The Commander-in-Chief, Defence Board, Chief-of-Staff and officers have since extended their condolences to the family and friends of Johnson.