Shopkeeper accused of trafficking pills granted bail

SENIOR Magistrate Leron Daly, on Friday November 8, 2019, granted $100,000 bail to a 31-year-old shopkeeper, for trafficking pills.

Kurt Singh of Alberttown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on November 7, 2019, at Albert Street, he had 181 Ecstasy pills, a type of Amphetamine pill, for the purpose of trafficking.

According to information, on the day in question, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, acting on information received, went to Albert Street, where they saw Singh.

The ranks approached him and asked to conduct a search on his person. During the search, the pills were found. Singh was arrested and later charged.

Magistrate Daly granted Singh $100,000 bail and ordered that he lodged his travel documents and report to the CID Headquarters, every Monday, until the conclusion of the matter.

The matter was adjourned until December 13, 2019.