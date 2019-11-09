Guyanese woman fatally stabbed in Queens murder/suicide

(NYPost)- A Queens newlywed, who was fatally stabbed by her husband, has been identified.

Donne Dojoy, 27, was slain at her Albert Road home in Ozone Park, police sources said, in the second fatal domestic incident in New York City this week.

Her husband, Dineshwar Budhidat, 33, sent a message to the woman’s sister informing her his wife was dead inside the house — and that there was a spare key under a flower pot, police sources added. The sister rushed to the home at around 7:30 p.m. and used the key to get inside — where she found Dojoy’s body.

Police conducting a helicopter search for the husband found him hanging from a tree in a wooded area off 165th Avenue in Howard Beach.

Budhidat had been arrested for physically assaulting Dojoy in August, law enforcement sources said.