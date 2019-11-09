Guyanese gets 52 years for Brazil triple murder

A Guyanese man who was arrested in Boa Vista, Roraima State, Brazil, for the murders of a family of three in February 2018, was Friday last sentenced to 52 years imprisonment.

A Judge sentenced Gordon Fowler, also known as “Jamaica,” for the crime of triple murder.

Fowler confessed to the killings after he was caught on video and his image was published following the attack on the family.

When he was arrested, the defendant wore the same clothes and beret he was wearing on the day of the attack in which he killed members of a Venezuelan family: a father, mother and their daughter who was only three years old.

Reports indicate that the crimes occurred on February 5th, 2018 in the City of Boa Vista, in the neighbouring State of Roraima, Brazil.

The victims were sleeping on the porch of a house at the time of their death. The incident occurred on Sabia Street, in the Mecejana ,Boa Vista City, Roraima State ,Brazil, and was recorded by security cameras.

The defendant committed the crimes with the use of alcohol and a lighter.

According to investigations, “Jamaica” was angry with the Venezuelans for allegedly stealing his bike, so he decided to take revenge.

The prosecution was upheld by prosecutor Carlos Paixão de Oliveira. The Jury trial was held at the criminal forum, located in the Jardim Caranã Neighborhood in the Boa Vista City, the Capital City of the Roraima State, Brazil.

In the sentence, the Jurors followed the request of the Public Prosecution Service and condemned the defendant for a triple homicide.