Soldier drowns at Camp Jaguar

The Guyana Defence Force is investigating the death of a Lance Corporal who drowned at Camp Jaguar, New River on Thursday.

Dead is Dwayne Johnson.

The GDF said in a statement that Johnson along with eight other ranks were at the river around 1355hrs on Thursday when he went under.

An alarm was raised and search efforts to locate him was immediately activated.The GDF said search teams along with members of the nearby Indigenous community took part in the search for Johnson.

Special forces along with specialist divers found the ranks body aback the Medical Centre at Base Camp Jaguar around 1335hrs today.

The ranks of Johnson has been informed of his passing while the hierarchy and other ranks of the GDF extended condolences to the family of Johnson on his passing.