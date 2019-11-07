Teen remanded for illegal gun and ammo

A TEEN was, on Wednesday November 6, 2019, remanded to prison by Magistrate Faith McGusty, on gun and ammo charge.

19-year-old Shamal Plass appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the two charges when they were read to him.

Particulars of the first charge stated that, on November 3, 2019, at Laing Avenue, he had in his possession one .38 revolver without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, he had 3 live rounds of ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

“I went to buy powder and pampers for my baby and Sherwin Fordyce come n give me a black bag to hold and I check it and see the gun in a cloth. I take it out and put it in my waist cause I didn’t know what to do with it, and the police pull up and snatch me,” Plass said.

Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell told the court that, on the day in question, around 06:30 hours, the police received information and based on the information received they went to Laing Avenue where they found Plass sitting on the corner.

Brummell added that, the police approached Plass and asked that he subjected himself to a search and the gun and ammo were found in his pants waist. Plass was told of the allegation and was later charged.

Magistrate McGusty, after listening to both the Prosecutor and Plass, remanded Plass to prison and ordered that he returned to court on November 21, 2019, for the presentation of a probation report.