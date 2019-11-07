New coconut processing farm for Guyana

THE newly-launched Amazonia Expert Services Ltd (AES) will soon be opening up some 700 acres of land for the growing and processing of coconuts therefore providing numerous job opportunities for Guyanese.

AES Chairman Dr. Arlington Chesney told the media Monday, on the sidelines of a joint venture signing with Ghana-based Unicon Western Holdings Limited (UWHL), that the project is expected to start-up by early 2020. The company has obtained a 20-year lease for land in Wales, on the West Bank Demerara, and is now seeking out a lease for a processing facility which would seek the coconuts being used for its water.

Working in collaboration with a Dominican Republic group, AES also hopes to produce desiccated coconut for the country’s industry. “What we’re trying to do is to find innovative projects that will help the countries,” Dr. Chesney explained.

“The coconuts aren’t going to be here for another two years, so we have to phase the cash growth requirements,” he said. AES also plans to develop a greenhouse facility which would produce high-quality food to supply the off-shore oil operators and the country.

A “spin-off relationship” with selected farmers will come from this project, whereby they will be employed to benefit from the initiative. The company will also be utilising other parts of the coconut to develop other useful byproducts for the gardening and lawn industry. “We already have some contracts, but that’s down the road,” Dr. Chesney said, adding: “If we do the desiccated coconuts, then that will come in a little faster.” At peak, he stated, some 45 workers will be employed.