Driver’s attitude essential in curbing road accidents

WITH more vehicles on Guyana’s roadways annually along with narrow carriageways, the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC) is calling on drivers to drive with care so as to avoid accidents and deaths.

This call was made by GNRSC Coordinator, Ramona Doorgen, on Tuesday, at the launch of a partnership between the Road Safety Council and several other stakeholders to curb road accidents.

The launch was held at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), Albert Street and Thomas Road, Thomaslands, Georgetown.

The GNRSC, the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department, the GMR&SC, Mothers In Black, Kronoco Driving School, Clarke’s Production and other stakeholders will also observe the United Nations World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on November 17, 2019.

Doorgen said the event is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year, to remember the many killed and injured on the world’s roads, together with their families, friends and many others who are also affected.

She said, every year, lives are lost on the roadways nationwide, and as such, road safety becomes more important for everyone journeying on the roadways.

Doorgen said it is important for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to adhere to all road safety guidelines provided by the relevant authorities, in order to reduce the number of road fatalities.

Head of the Law Enforcement Committee on the GNRSC, Special Superintendent (ret’d), Owen Trotz, said fines can be increased along with penalties for errant and lawless drivers but the attitude and culture of drivers need to change for society to get better.

He explained that in public transportation, persons are free to complain about the attitude of drivers and even pursue the complaint until the driver is charged.

“There is a charge under the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act of the obligation to carry passengers, I know sometimes passengers might be telling drivers to slow down, or stop the music, sometimes the driver would have an attitude and he would stop the bus and be bold enough to tell the passenger to leave. Passengers have a right to report it to the nearest police station and under section 85 of the Act there is an obligation to carry passengers and drivers can be charged,” the senior officer said.

He said there is also a charge for failure to ensure the safety of passengers, noting that no one should allow a tout to tug at them to place them in the public transportation.

The superintendent (ret’d) said traffic ranks should have daily pep talks with minibus drivers in the morning and afternoon before the busy hour to ensure they understand their duties and rights of passengers.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the leading causes of traffic mishaps in the country are speeding and driving while under the influence of alcohol. Other major causes are driving while distracted by use of a cellphone, pedestrian inattentiveness, and failure to heed traffic signs and warnings.

As the council prepares to observe National Road Safety Week in November and World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims, it is cautioning road users to demonstrate care and consideration. Use the five Cs – Care, Caution, Consideration, Common Sense and Courtesy.