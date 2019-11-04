Time for GAWU to remove PPP/C yoke from its neck

Dear Editor

IT is not that the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and, by extension, the National Association of Agricultural Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) are not aware as to the proper protocols that guide engagements, such as the one that had been scheduled with the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), on October 29.

For if there is any trade union in this republic that is fully au fait with the rules of trade unionism, particularly those that govern the principle of collective bargaining, it is GAWU.

Further, no proper negotiation/discussion that should be carried out within the understanding of goodwill and mutual respect can ever claim such a procedural high ground, if done against the background of a mounted protest, particularly as the one carried out within the centre of discussions by GAWU, or even it were any other type of organisation, in relation to whatever issue.

Of course, such an action can only be construed as one deliberately designed to scuttle/torpedo any positive outcome, thus laying the ground for a protracted situation, as one suspects; especially when given the background of the current acts of destabilisation being carried out by this union’s political handler, the PPP/C. Call it the classic ‘spoiler.’

At the least, it was disrespectful on the part of the two sugar unions to bring the well- known PPP/C bullying to the negotiating table; it was definitely duress, as described by GuySuCo. But one must understand this kind of asinine conduct by both unions, especially GAWU.

Editor, GAWU is still in the political spoilt brat mode of behaviour, a culture that it had been allowed and wantonly abused, being aware of its political support value to the then PPP/C regime. In fact, it was this reckless and irresponsible mindset that has caused it to support its members to strike incessantly, go slow, work to rule, and making unreasonable demands through the years, even when unjustified. Further, it was this perception of its political strength to the PPP/C that drove it along its unconscionable route, and which added significantly to the core cause of the collapse of once mighty sugar in Guyana.

Both of these unions should be aware that actions, as recently displayed, brings nothing to the table of employer/union discussions, as solutions/answers to industrial issues; neither does it lend to an environment of future trust and camaraderie, key ingredients that must form the basis for dialogue between employer and union.

Emphatically, it must be told to both GAWU and NAACIE, that their collective actions are entirely dishonest, and deceptively illustrated to put GuySuCo, and by extension the government, at odds with sugar workers. It is the same dirty and vile trick used by the PPP/C in consort with these two unions, to shamelessly blame the coalition for the debacle of GuySuCo, which have been solely the fault of GAWU and the PPP/C.

It is time that GAWU carries out its mandate as a responsible union, while representing the genuine interests of sugar workers that it still pretends to represent. Also, it is time that it removes the PPP/C yoke from around its neck and think for itself.

Regards

Earl Hamilton