Briton John cops A. Ally and Sons 50-mile cycle road race

By: Colin Bynoe Jr.

CYCLING action resumed in the ancient county of Berbice with a scintillating 50-mile cycle road race yesterday, organised by Randolph Roberts and sponsored by A. Ally and Sons General Store in remembrance of the late owner who passed away earlier this year.

The race pedalled off outside of A. Ally and Sons Mega store, Main and New Street, New Amsterdam and advanced to the Number 35 Village, before turning back to its place of origin.

Briton John showcased his cycling skills throughout the race with many tactical moves as he stopped the clock with a winning time of two hour, 12 minutes and 36 seconds (2:12:36), ahead of race supporters’ favourite Andre ‘Padlock’ Green who had to settle for a close second.

The final 50 metres of the race was eye catching as the three wheelsmen– Briton John, Walter Grant Stuart and Andre ‘Padlock’ Green powered their way to the line.

John narrowly fended off Green to take top stop while Walter Grant Stuart put the pedal to the metal claiming third.

Meanwhile, Kenrick Moses finished fourth, Marcus Keiler fifth, season riders Andrew Hicks, Ajay Gopilall, Ralph Seenarine, Balram Narine and Mario Washington rounded off the top 10.

Eight prime prizes were up for the taking with Marcus Keiler taking three, Deeraj Garbaran two, Balram Narine one while Green and Junior Nile took one each.

In the novices category, Ralph Seenarine rode to victory ahead of Mario Washington, Jason Sampson and Donovan Fraser. The 12-14 categories saw young Aron Rajnarine taking first spot; second was Shazim Yakub while Ravikant Mootoo took third place. Special recognition was given to 69-year-old Daniel Rigby who participated in the race.

The presentation of prizes took place immediately after the event. Managing Director of A. Ally and Sons, Fizal Ally, stated that he was very pleased with the way the race was conducted.

“We will continue to give back to the community, and plan to make this activity an every year thing” And hope to raise the bar in terms of the prizes and the standards of cycling in Berbice.