86 new policemen commissioned

EIGHTY-Six new policemen were commissioned on Friday and will soon be posted within the various regions and branches of the Guyana Police Force.

Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, commended the young men for withstanding the rigorous training and cautioned that, going forward, they will be faced with challenges as they enter the various communities.

These challenges, he said, must be addressed in conformity with the rule of law and in assertive manners.

“While executing your duties, the history of this noble organisation has shown that we have been resolute in our endeavour and resilient in treating with challenges that would confront us in different periods of time; you are no different,” James told his officers.

The young men were urged by the top cop to remember their goals and aspirations and serve with integrity and professionalism.

“Be impartial during your investigation and while you are in the enquiries office, you are reminded that the citizens would quite rightly expect a professional service from you,” the commissioner said.

He related that the Force is being reformed to ensure professional development and service delivery in keeping with international best practices.

The Guyana Police Force, he said, is also continuing with its Social Crime Prevention programmes and is paying much attention to capacity building.

“You have accepted this job to be on a mission to stand firmly between good and evil, remember your oath of office and the pledge of your sworn duty,” Commissioner James passionately reminded his new officers.

Assistant Commissioner (Training), Clifton Hicken, told the ranks that they will be met with challenges and whatever decisions they make must be done within the realm of the goals and objectives of the Police Force while not being afraid to ask questions.

“Provide a service to the public because that is what you were employed to do, you are fabrics of social society, you are a fabric of the community, do not stay away from the communities, the communities need you like you need the communities to prevail,” Hicken noted.