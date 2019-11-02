No political campaigning whatsoever on army bases

– chief of staff warns ranks

CHIEF of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, has ordered there be no political campaigning or displaying of any partisan political symbols or political party paraphernalia on any army base or location in the ‘run up’ to General and Regional Elections.

West made the order in a message at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF)’s 54th Anniversary, at a church service held in the auditorium at Base Camp Ayanganna.

Elections in Guyana are scheduled for March, 2020.

“You are soldiers and while you are each entitled to vote for a party of your choice, you must remember that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) as an organisation stands apolitical. We have a constitutional role to play and in this regard, the necessary orders for ensuring national safety and security, will be issued at the appropriate time. May God richly bless each of you, the GDF and the nation. Happy 54th Anniversary to us all,” Brigadier said.

The officers and ranks were urged to commit themselves to service which is rooted in honesty, integrity and loyalty.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff also noted that the refurbishment and construction of new drill halls across various regions of Guyana will complement the growth and development of the Guyana People’s Militia.

He also highlighted the fact that there have been a number of improvements to accommodations for troops and pointed to the example of the One Infantry Battalion moving into its newly-constructed barracks.

With regard to asset acquisitions, he noted the recent expansion of the Air Corps fleet, which saw the acquisition of two Skyvans, while four more helicopters are to be acquired.

At the Coast Guard, he explained that an ongoing project will result in the unit’s improved capabilities for monitoring and radar surveillance, while the unit is also scheduled to benefit from the acquisition of four ocean patrol vessels.

He spoke too, of the expanded training for officers and ranks, to facilitate operation and maintenance of all the technical equipment, noting that more than 100 troops were currently gaining education at external institutions.

Brigadier West remarked that it was befitting of the members of the force to give thanks for its foundation, historical experiences and accomplishments, as well as its continuance as the “Stable Band” of the Guyanese nation.

“In everything we must give thanks, and today I wish to begin by offering thanks to God for his grace and keeping power because, despite the challenges over the years, the Guyana Defence Force continues to remain the stable band in this nation,” he said.

Brigadier West also highlighted enhanced and continued bilateral arrangements with friendly militaries, one of which has resulted in improved transportation for GDF troops.

Also of importance, he said, are the efforts being made to enhance the welfare of troops through the acquisition of land to enable the construction of houses.

To this end, Brigadier West indicated that as a result of negotiations with the relevant stakeholders, the GDF has secured an offer of 120 acres of land from the Lands and Surveys Commission and another 60 acres from the CH&PA that is geared toward facilitating housing development for GDF troops.

“As we look to the future, the GDF will continue to provide the professional development necessary for all officers and ranks, such that you all can become highly-skilled and very proficient at your tasks and assignments and are able to effectively complete any mission in which you must engage,” he said.

He added, “Additionally, we will continue to provide all officers and ranks with the social support needed. You must be empowered to improve your family lives. Strong families will make for a stronger GDF. I urge you therefore, to value the force’s investment in your development, be careful not to waste the opportunities which are being presented to you!”