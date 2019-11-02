Guyana experienced rapid change in 4½ years

— British high commissioner says, urges all to preserve beauty of the country

AS Guyana celebrates Tourism Awareness Month, one is reminded of something British High Commissioner Greg Quinn said about the local sector and its huge potential for growth, and that with funding from the soon-to-come-on-stream oil-and-gas sector, this potential could become reality.

He made the observation at reference while delivering the feature address at a dinner and auction of the Tourism and Hospitality Association (THAG) hosted at the Marriott Hotel back in August.

But, he cautioned, for the sector to develop as much as it should, it will require an in-depth and genuine partnership between the government and the industry. Noting that one cannot work and succeed without the other, he said that the benefit to both parties is huge.

Noting also that he has seen Guyana change beyond all measures in the four-and-a-half years he has been here, the British envoy said this change of which he speaks will continue in the next 10- to 20 years.

In this process, he said, everyone has a role to play, so that everyone benefits from the growth and development of Guyana, wherever they are in the country.

He also noted that while Guyana is recognised as a leader in the protection of eco-system and natural habitats, some residents need to change their attitude towards the environment.

“People have to learn not to litter this beautiful country in the way that they litter this beautiful country. Everyone comes to see the beauty that is here, so we all must work to help to preserve that beauty,” the diplomat said.

Also in attendance at the dinner and auction were President of THAG, Mitra Ramkumar and President of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Gerry Gouveia, among others.