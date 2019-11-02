Accused murderer of fishermen remanded

A 38-year-old man was, on Friday, November 1, 2019, remanded to prison for the murders of the four fishermen, which recently occurred on the high seas, along the Corentyne River.

Lennox Arleigh Grimmond called ‘Breeze’ a fisherman of Cromarty Farm, Corentyne Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Albion Magistrate’s and was remanded to prison until November 7, 2019. The matter was transferred to the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Particulars of the charge alleged that, between October 5, 2019 and October 13, 2019, Grimmond murdered Vishnu Seeram called ‘Kevin’, 20, of Lot 76 Miss Phoebe; Marvin Tamessar, 20, called ‘Buddy’ and Lamar Otto Petrie, 20, both of Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant and Kawal Kissoon called ‘Ajay’ of 223 Letter Kenny Village, during the course of a piracy attack on the Corentyne River.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Suresh Sundat called “Chu Chu Bai” and Narine Dhanrajh called “Buckman”, both from Belvedere Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, were charged with the capital offence after they confessed participating in the attack.

Sundat, 22, and Dhanrajh, 30, told investigators they were part of the five-man crew which attacked the SARA 1 in a bid to loot its catch.

The other two members, O’Brian Fraser called “Shines” and Anonth Boodrage called “Andy” are wanted by the police for their role in the attack.

Fraser is from Eversham Village on the Corentyne while Boodrage is from Lot 97 Belvedere Village. Both men, according to police, are 21 years old.

According to sources close to the investigation, Sundat and Dhanrajh are claiming they remained on their vessel while Grimond, Fraser and Boodrage embarked on the SARA 1 and tried to loot the catch.



The four-man crew of Tamessar called “Buddy”, Petrie, Seeram called “Kevin” Kissoon, called “Ajay”, 36, recognised the men and put up a resistance.

The pirates beat, chopped and bound the men before throwing them overboard and escaping with their catch and boat engine.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Fraser and Boodrage is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-3876,

333-5564, 333-2151 – 3, 337-2411, 335-3014, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.