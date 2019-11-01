Youth on causing death, DUI charges

A 21-year-old man was, on Thursday, arraigned before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Leguan Magistrate’s Court to answer to a series of traffic- related charges, including a fatal accident which claimed the life of a pedal cyclist.

Jason Persaud pleaded not guilty to the first charge which alleged that, on October 28, 2019, at Somerset and Berks Public Road, Essequibo Coast, he drove motor car PXX 6207 in a dangerous manner to the public and caused the death of 21-year-old Govinda Prashad.

Persaud denied the three charges which alleged that, on the same date and at the same location, he failed to render assistance to Prashad, failed to stop after an accident, and also drove while being under the influence of alcohol.

He was released on a total of $325,000 bail and the matters were adjourned until November 25, 2019.

The Guyana Chronicle had earlier reported that, on the day in question, Prashad was riding a bicycle on the Somerset and Berks Public Road at the time of the accident.

The accident reportedly occurred around 19:00 hours, and according to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the driver of PXX 6207 was proceeding west along the southern side of the Somerset and Berks Public Road when he collided with Persaud’s bicycle.

The car was reportedly speeding at the time. The driver of the car alleged that the cyclist was approximately 10 feet ahead of him proceeding in the same direction.

The driver of the motor car reportedly told the police that the cyclist was moving in a zig-zag manner and upon seeing that he honked his horn and applied brakes.

However, due to the speed he was driving at, he could not control the vehicle which crashed into the bicycle, killing Persaud.

Persaud was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital by residents.

The driver of the motorcar had allegedly fled the scene but was later apprehended. A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver and it revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol.