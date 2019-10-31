Pirates charged with murder of fishermen

…wanted bulletins issued for two others

TWO men were, on Tuesday, charged with the murder of the four fishermen, which recently occurred on the high seas. One of the suspects is a relative one of the dead fishermen who was beaten, chopped, tied and thrown overboard between October 5 and 13, 2019.

Those charged are 22-year-old Suresh Sundat called ‘Chu Chu Bai’ and 30-year-old Narine Dhanrajh called ‘Buckman’, both from Belvedere village, East Berbice Corentyne. They appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the No. 51 Magistrate’s Court and were remanded to prison for the capital offence until November 7, 2019.

Meanwhile police, on Wednesday, issued wanted bulletins for O’Brian Fraser and Anonth Boodrage in relation to the Piracy/Murder committed on Lamar Petrie, Vishnu Seeram, Kawal Kisoon and Marvin Tamesar on the Corentyne River. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Fraser and Anonth Boodrage is asked to contact the police.

Back in court, Sundat and Dhanrajh stood in the courtroom in a state of shock as the charge of murder under the Hijacking and Piracy Act of Guyana was read to them by the magistrate.

The facts of the case stated that between October 5 and 13, the men murdered Vishnu Seeram called ‘Kevin’, 20 of Lot 76 Miss Phoebe; Marvin Tamessar, 20, called ‘Buddy’ and Lamar Otto Petrie, 20, both of Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant and Kawal Kissoon called ‘Ajay’ of 223 Letter Kenny Village during the course of piracy attack on the Corentyne River. The men, who were unrepresented, were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were told by the magistrate that due to the nature of the charge, they cannot admit to bail and were remanded until November 7, when they will make an appearance at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

During the proceedings, court orderly had to caution the relatives of the deceased men to be quiet as they sobbed. Most of the relatives were in tears. Outside the courtroom, as the men were escorted by police, the relatives stood and watched shaking their heads as they were taken to the van to be escorted to the New Amsterdam Prison.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Jamnawattie Kissoon, mother of Kawal Kisson, said she could not believe the two men were capable of such a gruesome act but is pleased with the efforts of the police in that she can get justice knowing that some of the men responsible are behind bars.

Sureshpaul Tamessar, the father of Marvin Tamessar, whose body is still missing, related that Suresh Sundat is a relative of his son and he wants to know where his son’s body is located so he can perform final rites. Tamessar, who searched far and wide for 19 days straight hoping to find his son alive or his remains since the incident, said despite now knowing his son is dead, he is still uneasy as he is unable to give his son a proper burial.

“Even if we find a piece of him I will be content because I can bury him and have some closure but even though I know he dead I still want see it for myself.” Sundat and Dhanraj were arrested on Friday last and confessed while in custody that they were part of the five men crew that attacked and killed the four fishermen. The motive according to investigators appears to be robbery.