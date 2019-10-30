‘Wedding House’ beating murder…

Judge to rule on no-case submission today

STATE prosecutor Sarah Martin on Wednesday closed the State’s case in the trial of Rajen Dindial, 36, for the murder of Aliston Henry, who was beaten to death at a ‘wedding house’ in 2017, at Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dindial, 36, a former resident of Section C Block Y, Golden Grove, EBD, is on remand; Justice Jo-Ann Barlow is presiding over the case at the Demerara High Court.

Dindial had denied that, on September 3, 2017, at Sarran Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Aliston Henry. He is being represented by attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes, Jed Vasconcellos and Sophia Findlay.

After prosecutor Martin closed her case, Dindial’s attorney Hughes made a no-case submission; the court is expected to rule on the submission today

According to reports, on the day in question, while at the wedding house celebration Henry had a misunderstanding with Dindial and pushed down a portable toilet which was nearby. The accused became annoyed and dealt Henry several lashes about his body with a food paddle.

The injured man was then taken home by public-spirited persons; he was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he succumbed days later.