A 19-year-old Labourer was, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court.

Lennox Roberts of Nabacalis, East Coast Demerara, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that, on September 2, 2019, at Bus Shed Road, North Haslington, East Coast Demerara, he murdered David Gentle.

Roberts was remanded to prison until January 22,2020.