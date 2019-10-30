Teen accused of ‘snatching’ phone released on bail

AN 18-year-old bus conductor who was seen in a viral Facebook video snatching a man’s cellphone, weeks ago, made his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Andre Price appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which stated that, on October 17, 2019, at Croal Street, Georgetown, he stole one Samsung Galaxy Cellular Phone valued at $40,000, property of Kevin Lowe.

According to statements presented by Police Prosecutor Brummel, on the day in question, at 18:50 hours, the virtual complainant was standing on Croal Street texting on the said cellular phone.

The defendant, who was in the company of others, stood in front of the virtual complainant, observing him, and then snatched the said cellular phone and made good his escape.

A report was made to the police and the defendant and several others were arrested and charged.

Price was released on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on November 6, 2019.