Skull City man busted with gun, cannabis

A SKULL City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara resident was, on Tuesday morning, arrested after a search at his home revealed an unlicensed pistol without ammunition.

The unemployed suspect, shortly after being detained, handed over to the police ranks 30 grammes of suspected cannabis, which he had concealed in close proximity of his premises.

The suspect, during the police presence at his residence, reportedly behaved disorderly and threatened to shoot the ranks. He is being processed for court.

The intelligence-led operation was spearheaded by a superintendent of police.