Rice farmer arraigned for murder of 14-yr-old

A 42-year-old rice farmer on Wednesday appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Wales Magistrate’s Court for the murder of 14-year-old Christopher Basdeo.

Basdeo’s lifeless body was found in a shallow grave at Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Jairam Seiupersaud, of Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Wales Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the capital charge.

The charge alleged that Seiupersaud between Wednesday, October 16, 2019 and Friday, October 25,2019, at Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, murdered Basdeo.

Seiupersaud was remanded to prison until December 12, 2019.

The Guyana Chronicle had earlier reported that Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Linden Lord, explained that the suspect told police that he and the teenager were drinking Banko wine on October 17 at La Parfaite Harmonie when they got into an argument over money. The argument escalated into a fight and the accused said he lashed Basdeo to the head with a piece of wood, left him on the ground bleeding and went home.

Further, according tothe commander, the accused told the police that he returned to the location later that night, buried Basdeo’s body in a 7X2 grave and covered it with sand.

According to the police, Basdeo’s skull appeared to have been fractured. The body was later positively identified by the teen’s father.

Basdeo, who also resided at La Parfaite Harmonie, had been reported missing by his family for over a week.