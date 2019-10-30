Meeting between unions, GuySuCo ends prematurely

A MEETING to discuss wage increase for sugar workers ended prematurely on Tuesday after union representatives refused to put away their placards despite strong objections from senior GuySuCo officials.

According to a joint release from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), their representatives did not disrupt the meeting.

“Our delegations remained present in their seats, listening attentively to the presentation. At no time were the GuySuCo team prevented from speaking. The corporation, nevertheless, insisted that we abandon our placards. Our unions, on principled grounds, refused to put away our slogan,” the release said.

The unions contend that their representatives were merely expressing their views, which are not different from what they shared in the past with the Corporation as well as publicly, the statement said.

The demand by the corporation to put away of slogans, the unions said, was inconsiderate and an unreasonable request.

“We prevailed on the corporation for better sense to prevail, and for the meeting to continue. GuySuCo, nevertheless, decided to disregard our sincere and valid contentions, and went on to abandon the meeting. Our unions, as concerned stakeholders, were eager to engage the Corporation on its plan and cancellation of the meeting, by the State-owned company, was an unfortunate development,” the release said.

The unions say they will continue to advance their demands in the coming times regarding a pay rise to workers.

“The continued denial of wage/salary increases will not be helpful to the industry. Already workers spirits are daunted, and while they continue they seek to give their best, the situation has greatly impacted their commitment,” the unions said.