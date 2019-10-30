Indian freedom fighter Sandar Patel celebrated

THE Indian High Commission in Georgetown remembered the late freedom fighter of India’s Independence, Sandar Patel, also known as the “Iron Man of India”, at a commemorative service held at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre on Monday.

The day coincides with the 144th birth anniversary of Patel. The birthday of Sandar Vallabhibai Patel is celebrated on October 31 as “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” or National Unity Day every year in India to honor and celebrate his efforts in uniting the country.

The occasion, on Monday, was attended by former President Donald Ramotar; former Prime Minister, Samuel Hinds; Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine; Executive Member of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Guyana (HSS), Vikas Ramkisson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Demerara Bank, Pravinchandra Dave.

According to Dave, Patel was a father figure of India’s political integration. He was one of the leaders who persuaded and cajoled a large number of princely states to join the Indian Union after Independence from British rule.

“Sandar Patel played a very vital role in Indian freedom, he must be commended for his efforts for integrating more than 560 princely states into Indian Republic after India got Independence from British and for establishing the Indian Civil Services,” Dave said.

The High Commission also used the occasion to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali, which is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

A lamp was lit by Indian High Commission to Guyana, Dr. K J Srinivasam in the company of several distinguished guests. The lively programme featured performances by members and former students of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, the High Commission and Jeevan Ka Nritya Group.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, introduced National Unity Day in 2014. On this day, people across India organised floral tribute and offer to the statue of Sandar Vallabhibai Patel at Patel Chowk near Parliament Street in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated last year, the tallest statue (182 meters) in the world, the Statue of Unity built on the “Sadhu Bet” near Sandar Sarovar Dam at Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada Districts.