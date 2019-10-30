GECOM records over 17,000 transactions during C&O period

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has conducted over 17,000 transactions thus far through the Claims and Objections exercise which has seen over 3,900 new registrations.

GECOM Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, on Tuesday, update that there has also been over 9,500 transfers, over 1,600 changes or corrections, over 1,600 replacements, over 400 photo retakes and 32 objections.

The commission is operating out of 29 offices across the country, along with several other temporary offices and had reported that the process has thus far been smooth.

Teams at the various locations are working every day, including holidays and weekends to meet the deadlines of November 4 for the ‘Claims’ aspect and 11th for all ‘Objections’.

The Claims and Objections period will allow persons who will become 18 years old by the end of October this year to be registered.

Individuals who have had changes in their particulars, including addresses and names, can also utilise this period.