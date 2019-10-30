First oil now possible in December

Oil production in the Stabroek Block is now expected in December this year.

This is according to Hess Corporation, a partnering company of ExxonMobil.

The company reminded a statement, that the Liza Destiny floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) arrived at the Stabroek Block , offshore Guyana, in late August.

Against this backdrop, it noted that production from the Liza Phase 1 development is now targeted to startup in December 2019.

Oil production in the Stabroek Block was originally targeted for the first quarter of 2020.

in July this year, Hess , which has 30% interest in the Stabroek Block, increased the estimated amount of hydrocarbon discovered offshore this northeastern South American country to 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

“We achieved strong operational performance once again this quarter, delivering higher production and lower capital and exploratory expenditures than previous guidance,” Chief Executive Officer John Hess said.

He added that,”In September, we announced our 14th discovery in the Stabroek Block at Tripletail, offshore Guyana and are now targeting December for first oil from the Liza-1 development. We also just announced an oil discovery at the Esox-1 well, part of our focused exploration program in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, which will be a low cost, high return tieback to Tubular Bells production facilities.”